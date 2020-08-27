Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline Sells 36,485 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FOXF opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

