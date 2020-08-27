Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FOX by 23.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.