Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 30,000 Shares

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

