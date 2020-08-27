Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Holdings Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of Forestar Group worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 249,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 67,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,939. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $877.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

