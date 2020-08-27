Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.35

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 885864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $7,620,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,276,146 shares of company stock worth $417,743,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

