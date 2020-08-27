FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after buying an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,554,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.