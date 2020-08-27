FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after buying an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,554,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

