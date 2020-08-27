Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

