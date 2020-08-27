FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $244.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.14. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.19.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

