FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FirstService by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 876,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 18.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

