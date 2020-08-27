First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.36

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.36 and last traded at $187.90, with a volume of 723558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 482.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 146.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

