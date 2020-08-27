First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $293,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

