First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 302,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Essent Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.