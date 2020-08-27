First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,635 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 225.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 419,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 273,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,133,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of ARW opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

