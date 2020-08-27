First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,391 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $28,739.82. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

