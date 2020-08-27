First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,757. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.