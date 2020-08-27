Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. Finbar Group has a 52-week low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

In other news, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 11,779,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$8,893,831.30 ($6,352,736.64).

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

