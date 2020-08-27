Financial Contrast: DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) versus First Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FFBC)

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and First Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE BK A/S/S $6.74 billion 2.01 $2.26 billion N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.87 $198.07 million $2.14 6.58

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE BK A/S/S 19.28% 7.01% 0.30% First Financial Bancorp 23.05% 7.97% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DANSKE BK A/S/S and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than DANSKE BK A/S/S.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats DANSKE BK A/S/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

