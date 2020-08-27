Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,079,079.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $3,571,467.70.

On Friday, July 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

