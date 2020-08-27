Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $279.67 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 642572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.39.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average of $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

