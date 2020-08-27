Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

FB stock opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

