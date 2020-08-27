Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Sunday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the social networking company will earn $12.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

FB stock opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.27.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

