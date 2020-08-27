Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 30,547 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
