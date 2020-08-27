Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 30,547 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

