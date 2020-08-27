F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

