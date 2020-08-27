Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Up 7.6%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. 2,528,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,810,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Express by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Express by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Express by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Express by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 478,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Express by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

