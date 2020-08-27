Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

EXPE stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 512.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 239,368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $4,411,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

