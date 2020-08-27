ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 6.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $757,839.98 and approximately $7,493.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

