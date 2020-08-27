Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.44 ($29.93).

FRA EVK opened at €24.65 ($29.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.87. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

