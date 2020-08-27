Etrion (TSE:ETX) Trading 31.9% Higher

Shares of Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) traded up 31.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. 260,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,292% from the average session volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etrion SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

