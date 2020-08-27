Ether-1 Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $114,956.87 and approximately $17,436.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,045,260 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

