Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been undertaking robust cost-control measures. Such efforts along with the Leading Beauty Forward initiative helped it curb operating costs by about 3% in fiscal 2020. Additionally, the company’s skincare business has been growing steadily. This, along with solid online business bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Incidentally, coronavirus-led store closures hurt Estee Lauder’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. In fact, adjusted loss was wider than the consensus mark. Notably, net sales declined 32% due to retail store closures amid the pandemic. Management plans to shut 10-15% of its global freestanding stores along with various low performing department store counters.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Shares of EL opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

