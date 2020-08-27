Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 162.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.68. 1,459,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,806. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

