Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.