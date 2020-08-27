ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray Buys 1,000 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.30. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 225.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

