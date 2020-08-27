Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.