Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,549 shares of company stock valued at $66,235,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

