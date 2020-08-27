Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

