Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

