Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,115 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. AXA lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,275,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of LYB opened at $69.31 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.