Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

CM opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

