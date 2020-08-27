Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $808,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,312 shares of company stock worth $8,838,205. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

