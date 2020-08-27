Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 336,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 455.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

