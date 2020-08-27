Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.06.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.