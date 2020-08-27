EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Buys $49,600.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EPR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.