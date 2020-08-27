EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 944,289 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 827,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 367,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,067,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.