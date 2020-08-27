Emerald Crypto 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 44.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $166,014.40 and $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

