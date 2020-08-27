Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Trading Up 5.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 4,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

