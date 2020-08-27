Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.52.

EA stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

