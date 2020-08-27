Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.22–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.88 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.83–0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

Elastic stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $62,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

