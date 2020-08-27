Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $113.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $5,256,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,371.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

