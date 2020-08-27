Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,350,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at $49,167,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

